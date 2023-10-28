Takefusa Kubo triggers major scouting mission

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo continues to attract major transfer attention from clubs across Europe in 2023.

Kubo opted to make a permanent move to San Sebastian at the start of the 2023/24 season after returning to Real Madrid following a loan spell in the Basque Country.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos back in 2019, but never made a senior appearance for the club, as they looked to constantly loan him out to other Spanish sides.

This summer, Kubo made clear his desire to go back to La Real, after scoring nine La Liga goals in 2022/23, to help the club clinch a Champions League qualification spot.

His form has stepped up again this season with five goals and two goals in league action and Premier League giants Manchester City are rumoured to be monitoring him.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, multiple clubs will have scouts at La Real’s Champions League home clash with Benfica on November 8, with City the reported front runners for the 22-year-old.