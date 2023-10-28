Ronald Araujo claims Barcelona lost control in El Clasico defeat

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has highlighted how his side lost their El Clasico battle with Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana flew out of the traps in Catalonia as German international Ilkay Gundogan netted the opening goal early on in his first El Clasico appearance for the club.

However, despite creating chances to double their advantage, and potentially edge the contest away from Real Madrid, the hosts lost impetus in the final stages.

Jude Bellingham’s incredible start to life in Spanish football continued, as he scored twice in the closing minutes, to secure another win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Bellingham’s first goal caused a drop in confidence from the hosts, as they looked to battle out the final minutes for a draw, and Araujo believes their change in approach ultimately cost them the game.

“I think the game got out of control when we went a little long. They are the best with space in front to run into. We should have had more control of the ball. When we started running, everything got out of control”, as per reports from Marca.

Up next for Barcelona is a league trip to Real Sociedad on November 4.

