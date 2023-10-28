Barcelona Real Madrid

Revealed: The reason behind Frenkie de Jong’s absence from Barcelona’s squad for El Clasico

Frenkie de Jong had been expected to be included in Barcelona’s matchday squad for El Clasico on Saturday, although when Xavi Hernandez’s squad was revealed, the Dutchman was revealed to have missed out.

The Dutchman has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury against Celta Vigo last month, although his return to training earlier this week led many people to believe that he would be in contention to play some part in El Clasico, which would have been a major boost for Barcelona.

However, he was not risked, with Sport revealing that the decision was taken because de Jong felt some discomfort on Saturday morning in the ankle that he injured.

It is a sensible decision from Barcelona, although they will be gutted not to have de Jong available against Real Madrid. The last thing they would have wanted was an aggravation and more time on the sidelines, but this should not be avoided.

Image via Javier Borrego/ Afp7/Europa Press

Posted by

Tags Barcelona El Clasico Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News