Remarkable Pedri-Real Madrid stat underlines Barcelona star’s nightmare injury problems

Once again, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will be unable to rely on the services of Pedri for a Clasico, with the Spanish international midfielder ruled out of Saturday’s showdown with Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The 20-year-old was injured after Barcelona’s victory over Cadiz over two months ago, and has yet to make this comeback, although he did return to training earlier this week. It is undoubtedly a blow for the Catalans to be without him for El Clasico.

As per Roger Torello, it will be the fourth Clasico in a row that Pedri has not played in due to injury. He missed the 2-1 victory in La Liga back in March, as well as both legs of the Copa del Rey semi-final tie, which Real Madrid won 4-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona have won two of the last three Clasicos, so they have not missed Pedri too much in this regard. However, he is undeniably one of their best players, so would have increased their chances of victory if he was fit and available.