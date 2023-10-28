Real Madrid wary of surprise Barcelona star ahead of El Clasico

On Saturday afternoon, Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for the first time this season, in what should be a blockbuster occasion at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. Both teams are aiming for three points, which would see them ahead of their bitter rivals come the end of MD11.

As expected, both teams have done their research on their opponents, and both sets of scouts have picked out the dangermen for each team. Understandably, Jude Bellingham is the big one from a Barcelona perspective, as he has been in otherworldly form for Real Madrid so far this season, while Vinicius Junior will surely be a threat again.

Interesting, Marca say that despite Barcelona having the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in their team, Real Madrid are most wary of the threat posed by Fermin Lopez, who has had an outstanding breakout season at the Catalans.

Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff believe that the 20-year-old could be the biggest danger for Barcelona, and if his performance against Shakhtar Donetsk was anything to go by, they could well be right.

Fermin is expected to start at the Olympic Stadium, so it remains to be seen whether he does cause Real Madrid problems during the 90 minutes – Barcelona will certainly hope so.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images