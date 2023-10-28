Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to wear special fan-gifted garment during El Clasico

Aurelien Tchouameni has been one of Carlo Ancelotti’s go-to players so far this season, and that will continue on Saturday afternoon when Real Madrid take on Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the first Clasico of the season.

Tchouameni is expected to start at the base of Real Madrid’s midfield, where he has thrived this season. He was rested against Braga on Tuesday so as to be at full fitness for the Clasico, giving him the best chance of having a positive impact for Los Blancos.

Ahead of the match, Tchouameni – alongside the rest of his Real Madrid teammates – were at a signing session for fans, and one young fan named Iker gifted the Frenchman a bracelet in a very wholesome moment. Tchouameni then promised the fan that he would wear it against Barcelona on Saturday.

Tchouameni will hope that the bracelet is a good luck charm for him and his Real Madrid teammates, who are hoping to make it back-to-back wins in Clasicos, following their 4-0 demolition at the Spotify Camp Nou in April.