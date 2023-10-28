Rafa Benitez furious with decision to disallow Celta Vigo goal during Girona defeat – “I don’t know what they see”

Girona defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday night courtesy of a late Yangel Herrera goal, a result that takes the Catalans to the top of La Liga. However, it could have been so difficult had a Celta goal not been controversially ruled out when the match was still at 0-0.

Celta thought they had taken the lead in the 83rd minute when Luca de la Torre found the back of the net, only for the referee to blow for an apparent foul from Carlos Dotor, a decision that was surprisingly upheld by VAR.

Understandably, Rafa Benitez was furious after the match. He told the media that he could not believe that the goal had been disallowed.

“Obviously I’m angry because it was a goal. Players cannot disappear from the field and the goalkeeper takes the opportunity to dive after losing the ball. It’s a goal. I don’t get it. I don’t know what they see, no one understands it.”

"Players cannot disappear from the field and the goalkeeper takes the opportunity to dive after losing the ball. It's a goal. I don't get it." Rafa Benitez on Celta Vigo's controversially ruled out goal against Girona last night.

It is the fourth time this season that Celta Vigo have had a goal controversially ruled out, and it’s safe to say that the Galicians are enraged about it, as had these efforts been given, they would be much higher up the table. Instead, they sit in a lowly 18th.