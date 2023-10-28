Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Madrid: Robert Lewandowski to start, Carlo Ancelotti defensive dilemma

The big one is almost upon us. At 16:15 CET on Saturday afternoon, Barcelona and Real Madrid face off at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the first Clasico of the season. Both teams come into the match in good form, so it promises to be an incredible occasion.

Going into the match, the big discussion is surrounding the Barcelona team selection, with Xavi Hernandez welcoming back Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong from injury. The trio have missed the last few weeks with various issues, and their return is a massive boost.

However, it appears that it will only be Lewandowski that starts, with multiple publications saying that the 35-year-old is set to lead the line for Barcelona in place of Ferran Torres. The other changes set to occur from Wednesday’s victory over Shakhtar Donetsk will see Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen and Gavi all starting.

This would mean that Ronald Araujo is shifted to right-back, a position that he has often played against Real Madrid when Xavi has been manager. It would see Joao Cancelo moved further forward, most likely just ahead of the Uruguayan.

Real Madrid’s team for the Clasico almost picks itself, with the one dilemma for Carlo Ancelotti being at left-back. Ferland Mendy was rested against Braga in midweek, and the expectation was that he would start, although Eduardo Camavinga is only an option, and the Frenchman was excellent there in the 4-0 demolition of Barcelona last season.

It should be a spectacular occasion on Saturday, and it remains to be seen who will take the spoils. Barcelona are still unbeaten this season, and have won every home match, but Real Madrid – and especially Jude Bellingham – have been in outstanding form themselves.