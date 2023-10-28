Marc-Andre Ter Stegen frustrated by Real Madrid’s El Clasico ruthlessness

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen admitted Real Madrid’s killer edge was the pivotal factor in their El Clasico meeting.

The Catalans surrendered an early lead on home soil as veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan secured a perfect start for the home side.

As Real Madrid began to rally after the restart, they wrestled away control of the contest, as an incredible double from Jude Bellingham secured a victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors.

Bellingham’s goals continued his impressive form since arriving in the Spanish capital, but it was a sign of the ruthlessness which Barcelona lacked, and Ter Stegen conceded they could have few complaints over the final result.

“It’s disappointing. We played well in the game. They (Real Madrid) did not need too much of an opportunity to score, and we saw that again today”, as per Marca.

“I don’t have an opinion on the opposition. He (Bellingham) scored twice and that changed the game for Real Madrid.”

The result hands Barcelona a first La Liga defeat of the season and they end the weekend stuck in third place with a four point gap in behind leaders Real Madrid and neighbours Girona.

