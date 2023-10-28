Luka Modric hails ‘extraordinary talent’ Jude Bellingham after El Clasico win

Luka Modric claimed Jude Bellingham continues to amaze his Real Madrid teammates this season.

Bellingham has been sensational since making a summer move from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital with the England international thriving in an advanced midfield role.

However, his match winning role in Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clasico win away at Barcelona elevated his status even further, to the amazement of Modric.

The 20-year-old pounced on a poor clearance to smash home a superb second half leveller before he gambled on Modric’s flick to poke home the winning goal.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid CF An incredible Jude Bellingham double wins the game for Real Madrid CF! 🎞️ Watch #ELCLÁSICO highlights here 👇#LALIGATV | #LALIGAHighlights pic.twitter.com/Eoj6woCmKd — LALIGA TV (@LaLigaTV) October 28, 2023

A double in Catalonia brings Bellingham’s season tally up to 13 goals as he looks to drive Real Madrid forward this season.

“I don’t know how to explain what’s happening with Jude. It seems like he’s been here for a long time”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s no coincidence that he’s adapted so well. He’s a top guy, an extraordinary talent. I don’t think even he believes the goals he’s scoring. Now he can’t stop!”

Up next for Real Madrid is a local derby at home to Rayo Vallecano on November 5 with Barcelona on the road Real Sociedad the day before.