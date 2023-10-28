Barcelona Real Madrid

La Liga to investigate El Clasico racism towards Vinicius Junior

La Liga will investigate reports of racist chants and behaviour directed towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior at Barcelona.

Los Blancos secured a dramatic late 2-1 El Clasico La Liga win away in Catalonia as Jude Bellingham’s late double sealed all three points at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

However, the final minutes of the contest, and the post match aftermath was dominated by allegations of Barcelona fans abusing Vinicius Jr when he left the pitch.

The Brazil international was substituted in the 89th minute, with home supporters chanting at the striker, with reports on social media claiming the insults were racially motivated, with footage of a banana also being allegedly thrown at the 23-year-old from the crowd.

The incident comes a week after Sevilla fans were videoed making racist gestures towards Vinicius Jr in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid as the former Flamengo striker remains a target for mindless racist abuse during games.

Vinicius Junior

