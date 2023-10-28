La Liga to investigate El Clasico racism towards Vinicius Junior

La Liga will investigate reports of racist chants and behaviour directed towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior at Barcelona.

Los Blancos secured a dramatic late 2-1 El Clasico La Liga win away in Catalonia as Jude Bellingham’s late double sealed all three points at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

However, the final minutes of the contest, and the post match aftermath was dominated by allegations of Barcelona fans abusing Vinicius Jr when he left the pitch.

🚨La Liga have confirmed they are investigating reports of racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior in #ElClasico https://t.co/68GER3UjgT — Football España (@footballespana_) October 28, 2023

The Brazil international was substituted in the 89th minute, with home supporters chanting at the striker, with reports on social media claiming the insults were racially motivated, with footage of a banana also being allegedly thrown at the 23-year-old from the crowd.

🤬 Esto es lamentable y tiene que parar YA Insultos racistas contra Vinicius y hasta algo que parece un plátano volando en un sector de la grada de Montjuïc pic.twitter.com/ZJQUY7F8Hx — MARCA (@marca) October 28, 2023

The incident comes a week after Sevilla fans were videoed making racist gestures towards Vinicius Jr in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid as the former Flamengo striker remains a target for mindless racist abuse during games.