Jude Bellingham Stars For England To Continue Great Form

Jude Bellingham is the footballer everyone is talking about right now, for all the right reasons. The Englishman joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has hit the ground running, and the midfielder will return to club duty after starring for England against Italy, proving his qualities once again.

When Birmingham City let Bellingham leave for Germany, they retired their youth product’s shirt number. It was a move that many questioned and poked fun at, but fast forward three years, and we’re now talking about one of the best footballers on the planet, and football betting markets underline this sentiment, with Bellingham currently La Liga’s top goalscorer.

Bellingham, who is still only twenty years old, has managed to score eight in eight in La Liga, while also netting two in two in the Champions League. This is while playing in an attacking midfield role. He’s turned creator on three occasions in those ten outings too, proving that he’s a complete player with an all-round game to boot. It’s not just at club level that the Stourbridge-born star is doing the business, after being a game-changer for England in their 3-1 victory over Italy.

Some asked questions about whether Bellingham could hit the levels required at Real Madrid when he signed for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but he’s already proving his worth and repaying the hefty transfer fee paid by Los Blancos. The central midfielder has not been only Real’s best player this term but the league’s, quite comfortably, which is arguably why they currently lead the way in La Liga.

The challenge now for the Englishman will be to sustain his excellent form between now and the end of the campaign on all fronts. It’s often a criticism levelled at young players that their form is always patchy rather than consistent, but we’re talking about potentially a twenty-year-old midfielder who is already at least one of the best in world football, and even describing Bellingham as one of the best could be doing him a great disservice, especially when his form this season is taken into account.

Jude Bellingham hitting the heights he has already is also one of the reasons why Real Madrid are currently monitoring his younger brother’s progress. Jobe Bellingham, 18, recently swapped Birmingham City for Sunderland and is already established as a first-team regular, starting every league game so far and contributing two goals and an assist.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the Real Madrid midfield could feature two Bellinghams in the coming years, and that would be quite something. For now, Los Blancos and England will be more than happy with how Jude Bellingham is performing at the age of twenty. His rise to the top has been fast and phenomenal in equal measures, and there’s still more to come from him. Based on what we’re already seeing from him, he could go down as an all-time great for club and country.

By Alejandro Fernandez