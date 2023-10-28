Jude Bellingham admits Real Madrid comebacks are making him nervous

Jude Bellingham is revelling in his role as Real Madrid’s talisman so far this season.

The England international has taken La Liga by storm since his summer arrival in Madrid from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham rejected a return to England, with offers put forward from Premier League clubs, to challenge himself in Spain, and his early form has been superb.

Two late Bellingham goals in Catalonia secured an incredible 2-1 La Liga win away at El Clasico rivals Barcelona to bring Bellingham up to 13 goals scored across all competitions so far this season.

However, the 20-year-old offered a light hearted response after scoring another vital last gasp winner, to secure a key win for Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors.

“I love these comebacks, but my heart is having a hard time, but they are fun games, I trust in my teammates, we did our best, we didn’t give up and I’m so happy”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti has already predicted Bellingham can score between 20-25 goals with no issue this season as the club plot a path towards winning major trophies again after losing out in their league and European title defences in 2023.

Images via Getty Images