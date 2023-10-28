Jude Bellingham brilliance sees Real Madrid pick up Clasico victory against Barcelona

The first Clasico of the season has finished in dramatic fashion at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, with Real Madrid picking up the victory after a late, late winner.

The hosts got off to a dream start by opening the scoring after seven minutes. Ilkay Gundogan’s attempted one-two with Ferran Torres broke back to the German international inside the Real Madrid penalty area off David Alaba, and he made no mistake to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga, scoring his first Barcelona goal in the process.

Barcelona had chances to double their lead, with both Fermin Lopez and Inigo Martinez hitting the post, and unfortunately for the Blaugrana, they were made to pay for those missed chances as Real Madrid found an equaliser in the second half.

Los Blancos had begun to dominate the play in the second period, and they were rewarded when Jude Bellingham’s 25-yard strike flew past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, although the Barcelona keeper will feel that he should have done better.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, and it came for Real Madrid. Bellingham finished from close range to grab his second of the afternoon, in what turned out to be a dream Clasico debut for the Englishman.

The result means that Real Madrid re-take first place in the La Liga table. Barcelona remain in third place, four points adrift of their Clasico rivals.