Jude Bellingham brilliance sees Real Madrid pick up Clasico victory against Barcelona

The first Clasico of the season has finished in dramatic fashion at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, with Real Madrid picking up the victory after a late, late winner.
The hosts got off to a dream start by opening the scoring after seven minutes. Ilkay Gundogan’s attempted one-two with Ferran Torres broke back to the German international inside the Real Madrid penalty area off David Alaba, and he made no mistake to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga, scoring his first Barcelona goal in the process.
Barcelona had chances to double their lead, with both Fermin Lopez and Inigo Martinez hitting the post, and unfortunately for the Blaugrana, they were made to pay for those missed chances as Real Madrid found an equaliser in the second half.
Los Blancos had begun to dominate the play in the second period, and they were rewarded when Jude Bellingham’s 25-yard strike flew past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, although the Barcelona keeper will feel that he should have done better.
Both teams pushed for a late winner, and it came for Real Madrid. Bellingham finished from close range to grab his second of the afternoon, in what turned out to be a dream Clasico debut for the Englishman.
The result means that Real Madrid re-take first place in the La Liga table. Barcelona remain in third place, four points adrift of their Clasico rivals.
Unfortunate. Played well enough to win, but Bellingham is a superstar. Underrated move by Ancelotti to bring in Modric to restore order as well.
All in all, a very entertaining Clasico.
Very good 1st half very negative 2nd half barca sat back far too much imo and let real come onto them too much i mean we are playing at home not away for crying out loud,ancelotti showed his managerial experience and know how also and xavi again showed his lack of both imo taking young fermin lopez off for orel romeo was criminal imo who was at fault for bellinghams winning goal by the way just letting bellingham run by him unopposed into the box to score.
Football can be a very cruel and frustrating game as i said great 1st half could’ve been 2,3,4 nil up at half time with the opportunities and times they hit the post but hey thats all just ifs and maybes and at the end of the day real madrid don’t care they go away with 3 points barca go away with a big fat zero.
No excuses with the referee today who tried to let the game flow imo and also no excuses for not having players available either as both teams were without regular players
Beautiful.
fair play to ancelotti and real madrid for capitalising on barcas nervous and negative 2nd half performance although tbf barca didn’t play badly today and hopefully will learn from this.
On a side note orel romeo is getting worse and worse the more i see him imo temporary fix for our cdm pivot is an understatement,also vinicious junior was embarrassing with all his theatrics today imo even steve mcmanaman admitted as much while commentating for espn you are a fantastic footballer and dont need to be doing all this other crap let your football do your talking instead and before anyone real madrid related on here accuses me of anything just to be perfectly clear here vinicious juniors racism treatment in la liga has been and is disgusting and the idiots responsible including the barca spokesman should never be allowed anywhere near anything football related again.
Agreed. It is entirely possible for Vini Jr. to be an unfair target of racism and a childish drama queen at the same time. Criticizing his behavior on the pitch is not racist.
Kudos to Manzano today for not putting up with his little tantrums. I’m with you in condemning the idiots that resort to the disgusting verbal abuse that he’s had to endure, however. There’s no place for that sort of behavior, anywhere.