Girona star David Lopez issues hilarious response to El Clasico question

For the time being at least, Girona are top of the La Liga table after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Friday. The result means that the Catalans are three points clear of Real Madrid, who can go back top on goal difference if they defeat Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.

Girona supporters could be forgiven for being caught in two minds ahead of El Clasico. They do not want Real Madrid to win so that they can remain top of La Liga, but also would prefer Catalan rivals Barcelona not to take home the three points. Fortunately, defender David Lopez has figured out the best solution, as per Diario AS.

“Can’t they both lose? Now I don’t care anyway. We won, whatever happens will happen.”

Barcelona cannot leapfrog Girona as they are four points behind, but perhaps the best result would be a draw. Either way, it has been a remarkable start to the season for the Catalans, and they will be hoping that it long continues.