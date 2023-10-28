El Clasico team news: Barcelona make tactical switch, Ferland Mendy gets the nod for Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off on Saturday afternoon in the first Clasico of the 2023-24 season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with both desperate to get one over their bitter rivals.

Team news has now been announced by both clubs, with Barcelona opting to make two changes from the side that defeated Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Gavi returns from suspension to start in midfield in place of Oriol Romeu, while Andreas Christensen replaces Lamine Yamal.

This means that Ronald Araujo will start at right-back, resuming his battle with Vinicius Junior. Joao Cancelo will play further forward as a result. The returning Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are all on the bench.

Real Madrid have named a rather expected line-up. The only contentious position coming into the match was at left-back, where Ferland Mendy has been selected ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

It should be a blockbuster occasion in Montjuic. Can Barcelona take victory, which would see them leapfrog their Clasico rivals, or will Real Madrid pick up the three points that would see them reclaim top spot in the La Liga table?