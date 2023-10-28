Diego Simeone on Antoine Griezmann-Alvaro Morata partnership – “There are no secrets”

Despite having had to deal with a raft of injury issues, Atletico Madrid have made an excellent start to the season. Los Colchoneros have won seven of their nine La Liga matches, which sees them in fourth place in the table, albeit with at least one game in hand on the teams above.

One of the main reasons for Atletico’s success so far has been the strike partnership of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Both players have been in excellent form, with the former in particular having taken a step up from last season.

However, as he told the media ahead of Sunday’s match against Alaves at the Civitas Metropolitano, head coach Diego Simeone admitted that there has not been a massive change behind the scenes which has brought about this change in form, as per Diario AS.

“There are no secrets in football. There are states of form, there is decisiveness, understanding, and partnerships. All of this is being seen in the recent games.”

Atletico Madrid will be hoping that Griezmann and Morata’s incredible partnership continues for some time to come, and if it does, they will be real contenders to take home their first La Liga title in three years.