Diego Simeone delighted with promising youngster – “He has a future at Atletico Madrid”

Atletico Madrid take on Alaves at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening, and a victory could see Diego Simeone’s side move to within three points of first place in the La Liga table, which is currently held by Girona.

Sunday’s encounter will see Atletico face off against one of their most promising young players: Samu Omorodion. The 19-year-old joined Atleti from Granada in the summer and was subsequently loaned out to Alaves, where he has scored three goals in La Liga so far this season.

Simeone spoke on Omorodion during his pre-match press conference, and he admitted to being impressed with his development so far, as per Diario AS.

“You can see him evolving in the games we’ve followed involving Alaves. He’s a young guy, strong, with a lot of speed in long spaces and very good play in the box with his body. Let’s hope he does well at Alaves, because he has a future with Atletico. He spent only a few days with us, but he looks humble and hardworking. He will be an important player for our opponent tomorrow.”

Atletico Madrid and Simeone will hope that Omorodion doesn’t add to his three-goal tally on Sunday, as they look to make it six consecutive wins in La Liga.