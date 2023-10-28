Caso Negreira: Barcelona charged with alleged accounting falsification – report

Spanish authorities are continuing their investigation into Barcelona regarding their involvement in the infamous Caso Negreira, which centred on their alleged relationship with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

Barcelona have already been charged with bribery and sporting corruption during the scandal, and Marca now say that a charge of accounting falsification has now been added. This stems from alleged “mendacious invoices” on the payments sent to Negreira that are reported to have been used to deduct corporate tax.

This investigation stems from an inspection that the Treasury did of Barcelona for its corporate tax and VAT returns between 2015 and 2018, for alleged unduly deducting their payments to Negreira’s companies, which led to a fine that was accepted by the Catalan club.

Additionally, magistrate Joaquin Aguirre – who is leading the current investigation into Barcelona’s involvement in the Negreira case – has asked the Treasury to detail from what year the club deducted the invoices it paid to the former referee and his son.

Barcelona have re-affirmed on many occasions that they have not guilty of any alleged crimes, although it could be a while yet before an official ruling on the case is handed down.