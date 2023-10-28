Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid post El Clasico break

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has granted his players an extra rest period following their 2-1 El Clasico win in Barcelona.

Los Blancos have landed back in Madrid after an impressive late rally in Catalonia to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to four points over their old rivals.

Jude Bellingham brought his goal tally up to 13 in all competitions, with a second half double in Barcelona, and Ancelotti hailed his side’s resilience in the latter stages of the game.

On the back of the win, Ancelotti has continued his policy of rest breaks after big wins, ahead of a busy schedule of matches.

Ancelotti has built up a reputation for strong man management during his career and he wants to ensure his players remain in peak physical condition in 2023.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the squad will be granted time off until Thursday November 2, before their local derby at home to Rayo Vallecano three days later.