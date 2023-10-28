Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid’s second half El Clasico revival

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti claimed a half time change secured their El Clasico win at Barcelona.

Los Blancos head back to the Spanish capital with a crucial victory and four point lead over their old rivals at the top of the La Liga table.

However, Ancelotti’s initial game plan was ineffective against Xavi’s hosts, as Ilkay Gundogan netted an early opener on his El Clasico debut in Catalonia.

Real Madrid slowly began to get a grip of the contest in the second 45 minutes with a double change altering their midfield shape in the final stages.

England star Jude Bellingham scored twice late on, to extend his superb form in the Spanish capital, and secure a victory for Ancelotti.

The veteran Italian was in pragmatic mood at full time as he claimed his players had no choice but to react positively at half time.

“The key to the game was the difference in attitude from the first half to the second. In the first we were slow, lazy, not aggressive enough. In the second, it was just the opposite”, as per reports from Marca.

“We weren’t at our level. It was a first half to forget. Fortunately the second half was different and we were able to win.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a local derby at home to Rayo Vallecano on November 5.