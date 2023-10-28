Carlo Ancelotti sets ambitious goal target for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident Jude Bellingham will continue his sensational form this season.

Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to life in the Spanish capital after making a summer transfer move to Madrid from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in June.

With Ancelotti looking to reshape his midfield, to add more goals to his team outside of the forward areas, Bellingham has flourished, within a remoulded No.10 role.

Bellingham continued his outrageous goal scoring form with a late El Clasico double this weekend as Ancelotti side sealed a late 2-1 comeback win away at Barcelona.

With Bellingham now moving up to 13 goals in all competitions this season, Los Blancos fans are speculating over what his season tally will eventually be, and Ancelotti believes the sky is the limit for the 20-year-old.

“Bellingham can score 20 or 25 goals easily this season, we don’t always see him as a goal scorer, but at the moment he’s scoring a lot of goals, but we expect that from the forwards as well”, as per reports from Marca.

Bellingham looks certain to break his best ever season club career total, after scoring 14 in all competitions in his final campaign in Dortmund, before leaving for Madrid.