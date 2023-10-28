Barcelona President Joan Laporta unable to sack director that lashed out at Vinicius Junior

Earlier this week, Barcelona Director and Deputy Spokesperson Mikel Camps lashed out at Vinicius Junior, taking to X to say that the Real Madrid forward “deserves to be slapped” after he showboated during the victory over Braga.

The remarks were met with outrage, especially from the side of Real Madrid. Yet despite this, Camps remains in his roles at Barcelona, with his only “punishment” being that he was unable to attend the basketball Clasico on Thursday evening.

Camps’ remarks have created a “stomach ache” within Barcelona, and Joan Laporta has been slammed in the media this week for an apparent lack of action on the matter. However, Sport say that the President does not have the statutory power to sack Camps, as this is something that only the club’s members are able to do in the Ordinary Assembly.

Had Laporta had the power to dismiss Camps, he may well have already done so, given the reputational damage that has come his own day over the last few days. Instead, Camps remains at Barcelona, and is expected to be in attendance at El Clasico at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.