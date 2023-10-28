Barcelona go into El Clasico with formidable record at temporary home stadium

Barcelona have been playing their home matches for this season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, as a result of the redevelopment work being undertaken at the Spotify Camp Nou. Despite it being a home away from home for the Catalans, it certainly hasn’t felt like that for them.

Barcelona have played seven matches at the Olympic Stadium so far this season, and have amassed a 100% record at the stadium. They have defeated Cadiz, Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic Club there in La Liga, with Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk being swept aside in the Champions League.

However, their toughest test will be when Real Madrid come to town on Saturday for the first Clasico of the season. Los Blancos won on their last visit to the Catalan capital, defeating Barcelona 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final match-up back in April.

Barcelona will be confident of continuing their 100% home record this season, although Real Madrid will provide their sternest test so far. If they are to retain their La Liga crown, a victory over their bitter rivals would be a major help.