Atletico Madrid recover another key player from injury ahead of Alaves clash

Atletico Madrid have had more than enough injury issues to deal with over the course of the 2023-24 season so far, although they have started to recover many of those that have been ruled out in recent weeks.

Rodrigo De Paul, Stefan Savic and Pablo Barrios are among those back in action following lay-offs, while Reinildo Mandava recently returned to training following a long-term absence, and is expected to be back playing again from next month.

Another player to have recovered from their injury issues is Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguayan has been out since picking up a knock against Cadiz at the start of October, although Cadena SER now say that he should be back in contention for Sunday’s match against Alaves at the Civitas Metropolitano.

🚨| Josema Giménez will return to the matchday squad tomorrow. [@PedroFullanaSER] pic.twitter.com/9mYXzbNBYS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 28, 2023

Atletico Madrid are the form team in La Liga at the moment, and it bodes well that they have been so impressive without some of their best players. They have a genuine realistic chance of challenging for the title this season, if it is anything to go by.