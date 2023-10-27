UEFA confirm Maccabi Haifa v Villarreal to be played behind closed doors in Cyprus

UEFA have confirmed the rescheduling of the Europa League clash between Maccabi Haifa and Villarreal.

Israeli side Maccabi Haifa wrote to Europe’s governing body to request a postponement of the original game on October 26 due to the ongoing conflict in their home nation.

Concerns over player safety and the logistics of flying out of Israel to Spain were the main reasons for the decision and UEFA accepted the petition.

As a precaution, UEFA also suspended the reverse fixture, with Maccabi Haifa now required to play all remaining fixtures in the competition at a neutral venue outside Israel.

UEFA have confirmed the #UEL plan for Villarreal's clash with Maccabi Haifa https://t.co/BWfLWNaWD3 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 27, 2023

The latest update has now been confirmed and the two sides will meet to fulfil their third fixture from Group F at the home of Cypriot club AEK Larnaca on November 9, with the game taking place behind closed doors, as per security advice.

Villarreal will play their home game against Maccabi Haifa on December 6 before the final round of group matches eight days later.