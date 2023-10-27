Robert Lewandowski to start El Clasico for Barcelona – report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez told the press that the decision on their players returning from injury would be made just hours ahead of El Clasico, but in theory, they were all available.

Jules Kounde, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha all returned to full training on Thursday, despite the fact that only the Brazilian was expected to be fit for the match. Sport claim that Raphinha is in good condition, but is likely to only be used off the bench, rather than from the start.

Lewandowski however had ‘good feelings’ according to Xavi, and the Catalan daily claim that he is likely to be good to go from the start. The Polish striker injured his ankle ligaments against Porto, and was expected to be out for another week, but it appears he will force himself into shape for the game.

There has been plenty of speculation over who Barcelona will have fit, whereas Real Madrid are dealing with far more certainties. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Jude Bellingham would be fit, while Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are all expected to miss out.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images