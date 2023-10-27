Real Madrid youth players to be charged with child pornography as part of sex video case

The four Real Madrid youth players charged with distribution of sexual content without consent will also be tried for child pornography.

A story that broke in September, four youth players, three playing for the under-19s and one for Real Madrid C, are accused of distributing sexual content without consent in the Canary Islands in July. One minor and one woman engaged in sexual acts with three of the players, but the incident was recorded without their consent.

Despite their request for the content to be deleted upon realising what had happened, the players had sent it to other people, with the victims only becoming aware of the incident after one of their boyfriend’s was shown the content weeks later. The mother of the minor was the first to involve the police.

During an interview, the woman involved anonymously explained that she believed the players in question believed themselves to be above the law, and protected from any punishment. As per Cadena SER (via MD), the charge of child pornography has been added to the case which is still in its initial phases. This could carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Incidents of sexual assault, rape and other sex crimes are on the rise in football, or at the very least more of the incidents are being tackled by the law due to the bravery of the victims. Santi Mina was recently given a jail term of four years in prison for rape, although he is currently awaiting the verdict of an appeal.