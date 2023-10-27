Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to spring Clasico surprise as key midfielder will be dropped

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti knows what system he will play, and after their win over Braga, said he was clear on what he wanted to do against Barcelona during El Clasico. It means the only questions remaining are how he will approach the match, and who will take the few places up for grabs.

On the face of it Ancelotti has three key dilemmas to solve, but Marca believe that he has most of his line-up clear, with Rodrygo Goes starting up front, and Toni Kroos being given the nod alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

It means that Eduardo Camavinga’s chances of playing are down to the left-back position, but the Madrid-based outlet claim that Ferland Mendy will be given the nod over his compatriot. They say that Mendy’s defensive solidity, coupled with their desire to make use of Camavinga’s impact off the bench, will see Ancelotti set up with a more conventional left-back.

If this is the case, it comes as something of a surprise. For Real Madrid’s two most recent big games against Girona and Napoli, Ancelotti has crowbarred Camavinga into the left-back spot, while on the whole, he has started 10 of their 13 games this season. Meanwhile Mendy, who has been nursing injury issues again, has just six appearances to his name (329 minutes), only three of which were starts.