Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on El Clasico referee – ‘He’s the perfect referee for the match’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised the choice of Jesus Gil Manzano as referee for El Clasico, which will kick off on Saturday at 16:15 CEST.

Ancelotti descibed it as a ‘special moment’ in Spanish refereeing, explaining that ‘you all know why’ ahead of their win over Braga on Tuesday. No dobut he was likely referring to the Negreira Case, which has seen Barcelona charged with sporting coruption and bribery, but not yet proven.

Xavi Hernandez had previously noted that he would not comment on the referee, and that the computer had picked one, with a hint of sarcasm. Ancelotti was frustrated with the number of questions about referees on Monday, but was again asked his opinion on the referee.

“He is one of the highest-rated referees in Europe, one of the best. I know him very well. He’s the perfect profile for tomorrow.”

No matter what happens, no doubt the referee’s performance will be analysed in nauseating detail in Spain, with any hint of controversy magnified. In recent months, even decisions that have been objectively called correctly have been branded as controversial by one side of the divide or the other.