Real Madrid legend tips Eredivisie star as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid look certain to bring in a new striker in 2024 with Kylian Mbappe still their priority target in the coming months.

Los Blancos remain committed to their plan of bringing in the France captain on a free transfer next summer as he pushes for a free transfer departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Current rules mean Real Madrid can formally begin the process of agreeing a deal with Mbappe from the start of 2024, but the move is still a work in progress, with PSG retaining lingering hopes of retaining their talisman.

If Real Madrid can secure Mbappe, they will still have funds available to bring in an extra attacker, or potentially target an alternative, if Mbappe stays in Paris.

Feyenoord hotshot Santiago Gimenez is attracting interest from the club with the Mexican international netting 28 Eredivisie goals since his arrival from Cruz Azul in July 2022.

His form has caught the eye, and Real Madrid have added him to a list of options, and club legend Jorge Valdano believes it could be a good move.

“It’s too early to talk about him joining Real Madrid. The No.9 shirt at Real Madrid is empty, but you have to wait your turn. The dream is Kylian Mbappe, but dreams don’t always come true”, as per ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo.