Positive news for Barcelona on Robert Lewandowski, but fourth star loses fitness battle

Barcelona have been nursing their injuries with the utmost care over the past few weeks, as they try to ready their stars for their crucial clash with Real Madrid on Saturday. Manager Xavi Hernandez has been optimistic that he will get ‘one or two’ players back for El Clasico, and it looks as if he will get his wishes granted.

Brazilian Raphinha returned to training on Thursday, and looks as if he will be fit for the clash, although Xavi may not start him. Sport say there is optimism on Robert Lewandowski too. After it was reported that he and Frenkie de Jong might use a pain-killing injection to trial their fitness, it has transpired that Lewandowski will likely make it into the squad without that.

The final decision will be taken after training on Friday, as Lewandowski ups the intensity. Lewandowski will not be 100%, but is willing to make an effort to be there for the final stages of the match. They also mention that he could make the bench without minutes.

One player who won’t though, is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman will not be fit for the clash, and his presence can be ruled out, joining Pedri, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto in the stands.

If Lewandowski is to make the bench regardless, Xavi may be keen to have him there regardless if only to boost his side’s confidence, and put the prospect of his presence into the minds of both Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti, making them prepare for an extra alternative.