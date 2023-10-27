New Atletico Madrid signing disappoints after being handed Celtic opportunity

Atletico Madrid were lauded for the signing of Javi Galan when he arrived from Celta Vigo this summer, but he has not enjoyed the start to life in Madrid that he might have enjoyed.

Since the departure of Yannick Carrasco, Samuel Lino has locked down his place in the team on the left flank, and even with the Brazilian injured, Rodrigo Riquelme has enjoyed more minutes there than Galan. Against Celtic on Wednesday, Galan was given his first start, but did not live up to expectations.

While he put in several good challenges and crosses, Diario AS say that within the club they were disappointed with his showing, being in part culpable for the two Celtic goals. Kyogo Furuhashi found his way in between the central defender and Galan for the opening goal, with the former Huesca player unable to get a challenge in. Meanwhile the second goal saw Luis Palma given sufficient space to line up his shot, with Galan not closing him down in time.

There are of course mitigating factors, but if there is one thing Diego Simeone is unlikely to forgive easily, it is a lack of concentration in defence. Riquelme replaced Galan against Celtic, and it looks as if the 28-year-old full-back has plenty of work ahead in order to earn more starts.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images