Left-back that Barcelona and Real Sociedad missed out on making strong case for Spain selection

For years on end, former Barcelona left-back Alejandro Grimaldo was linked with a return to Catalonia while at Benfica. Yet with the 28-year-old available on a free last summer, the Blaugrana were content to forge ahead with Alejandro Balde. Now, he is threatening to take Balde’s spot in the Spain team.

Grimaldo was also on Real Sociedad’s shopping list before they brought in Kieran Tierney on loan, but they missed out on him, with Xabi Alonso getting the best out of him at Bayer Leverkusen. As pointed out by Sport, Grimaldo is making it difficult for Luis de la Fuente to leave him out of his November call-up to the national team.

Die Werkself are top of the Bundesliga this season, and are perfect in the Europa League, and Grimaldo is one of the major reasons for this. He currently has 5 goals and 5 assists in 12 appearances so far this season. So far this campaign Grimaldo has been one of the best of Alonso’s successful bunch, alongside Victor Boniface, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.