Lamine Yamal to break 82-year El Clasico record

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is in line to smash another club record in this weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old has developed into a vital player for club and country in the last 12 months and he looks set to start against Los Blancos in Catalonia.

However, as his progress impresses, the records continue to tumble and be claimed by the latest product off the La Masia production line.

Since April, he has set new benchmarks as the youngest ever Barcelona player, the youngest Spain senior appearance maker and goal scorer, and the youngest goal scorer in Barcelona and La Liga history.

The incoming El Clasico presents another chance for Yamal to break a new barrier as he will become the youngest player to feature in an El Clasico.

The current record, held by Vicente Martinez, stretches back to 1941, when he played for Barcelona against Real Madrid, aged at 16 years and 278 days.

Lamal will be 16 years and 107 days when Barcelona host Real Madrid on October 28.