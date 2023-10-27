Girona take La Liga top spot with late Celta Vigo win

Girona have moved up to top spot in La Liga with a 1-0 Friday night win at home to Celta Vigo.

The Catalans kicked off against their struggling visitors knowing a victory would put them on top of the pile ahead of tomorrow’s El Clasico clash in Barcelona.

However, it was far from straightforward for the hosts, as they struggled to break down Celta, who have won just one league game since the start of the season.

The home side did look to up the tempo after the interval with defender Yan Couto blazing an effort off target.

Despite their issues trying to find a way through a stubborn Celta resistance, Girona seized on a slice of luck in the dying minutes, as midfield star Yangel Herrera lashed home from the edge of the box.

"A goal now surely does it… and it's Yangel Herrera who's won it for Girona!" 🎙️ The Venezuelan scores an added time goal and his side go top of LALIGA 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/tGSfvu7NYw — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 27, 2023

Herrera’s bullet triggered wild celebrations for the home fans packed into the Estadi Montilivi, as they head into the weekend with a three point lead over second place Real Madrid.

