“Gavi has matured a lot, his aggression is not a problem” – Xavi Hernandez backs starlet ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised youngster Gavi for toeing the line between passionate and indisciplined, claiming that he controls himself very well.

The 19-year-old has received critics for what some perceive to be an overly aggressive approach on the pitch, with his terrier-like pursuit of the ball. On occasion it has gotten him into trouble, with two sending offs to his name, one this season against Porto, and once against Granada in La Liga. In total, he has accummulated 35 yellow cards in his three seasons in the first team, across 111 appearances.

Xavi was asked whether he might ask Gavi to tone it down against Real Madrid.

“It is not necessary to say anything because he has matured a lot with us. If I remember correctly, the first year he was sent off once and this year once too. But it’s not a problem, I think he controls himself, and he does so very well. He is fundamental for the team and passionate.”

While Gavi has fallen over the edge twice, the youngster’s attitude and hunger on the pitch has proven crucial for the Blaugrana since he came into the first team. While the Blaugrana have a number of talented players on the ball, Gavi being one of them, their issues in recent seasons have often been without it – something Gavi helps enormously.