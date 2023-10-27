Gavi hails Real Madrid pair ahead of El Clasico battle

Barcelona star Gavi has highlighted two key Real Madrid players ahead of their El Clasico meeting.

Los Blancos head to Catalonia this weekend for the first meeting between the two sides this season with the visitors currently leading the way at the top of the La Liga table.

Gavi is set to return to the Barcelona starting line up after missing the midweek Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk due to a European suspension.

His return will be a key boost for Xavi with ongoing fitness concerns over a string of key players for the former Spanish international.

However, despite the prospect of a huge game on the horizon, Gavi was in relaxed mood during pre-match media duties, as he was asked about the form of Real Madrid star and opposite number Jude Bellingham.

“I already knew Bellingham from his time at Dortmund and he’s showing his level at Madrid, but they also have many complete players and we don’t focus on one, but on the entire team”, as per Diario AS.

“I quite like Tchouameni as a player. He seems like a top footballer. I really like him as a player.”

Bellingham has shaken off a fitness doubt in time to play with Carlo Ancelotti confirming the England star will be included in his starting XI at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.