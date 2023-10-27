Gabriel Jesus tipped to miss Sevilla return clash through injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus looks set to miss their Champions League home clash with Sevilla on November 8.

The Gunners secured an impressive 2-1 win away at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in their third outing in Group B this season with Jesus in fine form in Andalucia.

The Brazil international set up his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli for the opening goal before curling home a spectacular second after the restart.

However, the night ended in frustration for the 26-year-old as he was forced off injured in the closing stages of the game.

Despite initial optimism from the player over the setback being a minor blow, Mikel Arteta has since confirmed a negative diagnosis, with an extended period on the sidelines.

“The scan showed there is a muscle injury. We might lose him for a few weeks again”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“But there is something there. He had quite a game load in the last few weeks. It’s bad news for us.”

Arteta’s comments are not specific over an expected recovery period and he admitted the striker is prone to quick comebacks from injury.

He will not feature in the weekend Premier League tie against Sheffield United and a two week rehabilitation would put him on the edge of being fit in time to face Sevilla.

