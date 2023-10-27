Celta Vigo close to free agent signing of former Ligue 1 winner

Celta Vigo are having a tough start to their season, and the Rafael Benitez era, but it looks as if the Galician outfit will move to help out the former Liverpool and Napoli coach.

Relevo say that they are close to putting the finishing touches to a deal for Xeka to arrive on a free. The Portuguese midfielder has been without a club after leaving Rennes this summer, and was close to signing for Salernitana, but the Serie A side pulled out of talks.

With plenty of knowledge of the former Lille star due to Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, who used to work at the club, the 28-year-old is no shot in the dark. He should however bring some much needed experience to the midfield.

Alongside Fran Beltran, Benitez does not appear to trust veteran Renato Tapia, meaning he has Carlos Dotor, Hugo Sotelo and Williot Swedberg to turn to. All three are talented, but all are also taking their first steps in La Liga. Xeka would be too, but has the experience of having been a crucial part of a Ligue 1-winning side, and should add vision, positional sense and composure in the middle of the pitch.