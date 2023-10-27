Carlo Ancelotti explains contrasting Real Madrid and Barcelona academy records – ‘Difficult to say’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended his side’s record of bringing through young players, explaining why he thought that Los Blancos had much less of a pathway through to the first team.

Ancelotti was asked what he thought of the youthful look to Barcelona’s team these days, with Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, and now Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal playing big roles for the Blaugrana these days.

“Fermin, Lamine Yamal… they are very good, but we also have young people who are spectacular. Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camavinga… and people from the academy. We have lots of players from the academy.”

Currently Real Madrid have five first-team players that came from the academy, in Joselu Mato, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia. Four of those five have had to leave the club and be brought back before getting their chance, Nacho being the exception. Garcia and Joselu are also the first academy players in a decade to become an important part of the first team.

Barcelona have eight players that have come through at La Masia, but with the exception of Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto, the others have all made a name for themselves in the last three years. Ancelotti was asked about the contrast between the two, and why Real Madrid struggle to bring youngsters through.

“It’s difficult to answer. They have had many injuries and that has favoured them by giving the youngsters opportunities. Because if many of you get injured during the season, you have to turn to the academy. Alvaro Rodriguez, Mario Martin, Nico Paz and Gonzalo are very close to playing with the first team.”

The proof will be in the pudding. There is no doubt that the financial and injury struggles Barcelona are dealing with mean they are operating with a shorter squad, and thus can afford to give players more opportunities. Yet even when that isn’t the case, the likes of Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal were given their shot when there were perfectly capable senior players that could have been used ahead of them.