Barcelona welcome Pedri and three more back to training just over 24 hours ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have nearly all of their players back in training ahead of El Clasico, with only Sergi Roberto missing their final training session before they play Real Madrid.

On Thursday Raphinha made his first appearance back in training, with hopes that he can make it back for the big game. Meanwhile Robert Lewandowski is also expected to be named in the squad, as he does everything he can to appear at Montjuic.

Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Jules Kounde all returned to training with the group on Friday ahead of the match, as per MD, but it is thought to be highly unlikely that any of them feature, with the exception of the Polish striker.

It is encouraging news for Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez though, who have been scraping through in recent matches, as they try to paper over their lack of squad depth. Indeed, with a tough run after El Clasico of Real Sociedad, Shakhtar Donetsk, Alaves, Porto, Atletico Madrid and Girona on the way.