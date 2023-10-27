Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez calls up another 16-year-old to first team training ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have had to fast-track their young talents into the first team of late, with the Blaugrana short on resources, and beset by injuries. But since Ronald Koeman came in three years ago, Barcelona have once again started giving their youngsters opportunities.

Since coming into the role, Xavi Hernandez has made it part of his modus operandi that young talents from the age of 15 up who are performing well with their teams are rewarded with appearances in first team training, as a way of encouraging their development and giving their morale a boost. Naturally, you have to be talented too.

The latest to have caught the eye is Juvenil B (under-19s) midfielder Quim Junyent. Small, dynamic, and with excellent control of the ball, Sport say he moves the ball quickly, and is adept at finding space.

While the Blaugrana are no doubt increasingly careful with their youngsters after injuries to Pedri and Ansu Fati, it appears to be one aspect of their philosophy they have recovered under Xavi. No doubt it helps there are chances in the first team for these players to make use of, but it has been an impressive production line of talent in recent seasons.