Arsenal target Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid in 2024 if his starting place is not guaranteed with Premier League giants Arsenal tracking his situation in the Spanish capital.

The France international is an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but his changing of position hints at the veteran Italian still being unsure over his long term role, in the Los Blancos engine room.

Tchouameni’s natural role is as a defensive midfielder, in a sole pivot, and Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for extra cover at the base of his midfield.

Captain Martin Odegaard remains crucial for Arteta with summer signing Declan Rice earmarked for the opposite No.8 role to the Norway playmaker.

That would free up a place in the No.6 slot, with reports from Football Transfers.com claiming Tchouameni is Arteta’s preferred candidate, if he can convince the 23-year-old to leave Madrid.

Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell Tchouameni, but with a major summer of investment on the horizon at the club, he could be a sale option, to ensure FFP rule adherence.