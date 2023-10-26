Xavi Hernandez delighted with Barcelona star – “He is a very complete footballer that I like a lot”

It’s safe to say that Barcelona have built an excellent squad over the last 12-24 months, from the point that Xavi Hernandez arrived to replace Ronald Koeman as head coach. There has been an impressive turnaround in the quality in the first team, and that was shown last season when the Catalans romped to their first La Liga title in four years.

Xavi undoubtedly loves his squad, and ahead of El Clasico on Saturday, he spoke to TNT Sports Brazil to discuss a couple of them. Firstly, he spoke on Raphinha, who is expected to be back available for the match against Real Madrid – MD covered the quotes.

“Raphinha gives us intensity, pace, goals, assists, deep dives, defensive work. He’s a very complete footballer and I like him a lot.”

Xavi was also asked about Vitor Roque, and he again reiterated his hope that the 18-year-old can join Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

“I’ve spoken to Vitor, we’re on good terms. I think he’s a very prepared player, very mature, mentally strong, and hopefully he can arrive in January.”

Xavi will be desperate for his side to continue their unbeaten start to the season against Real Madrid on Saturday, and three points would be especially sweet as Barcelona look to gain the bragging rights on their bitter rivals.