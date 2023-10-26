WATCH: Ansu Fati scores in second successive match for Brighton with Barcelona official in attendance

Ansu Fati has had a difficult start at Brighton and Hove Albion, having left Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer window to join the Premier League side on a season-long loan. He has struggled for regular starts, which has affected his form.

However, it could now be that Fati has turned a corner at Brighton. He scored at Manchester City last weekend, and he has now made it two goals in two games by scoring against Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

⚽️GOAL | Ansu Fati 53’ | Brighton [2] – 0 Ajax

pic.twitter.com/SvC0K35ug8 — Prince (@Prin__ceee) October 26, 2023

It was a lovely finish from Fati too, picking the ball up inside the Ajax box before an instinctive finish into the far corner, which made it 2-0 to Brighton on the night.

Fati’s goal came as he was being watched by Bojan Krkic, whose role at Barcelona is to keep an eye on its loan stars. His presence appears to have been a good luck charm for the 20-year-old.

🚨 Bojan is at the Brighton – Ajax game. It's in all likelihood to watch Ansu Fati live. Via @MartinMinan_ pic.twitter.com/DKVgraa90o — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 26, 2023

Barcelona will be pleased that Fati appears to have turned a corner at Brighton, and they will be hoping that his form over the last two matches can continue into the long term.