Two Real Madrid players likely to start El Clasico, resolving two dilemmas for Carlo Ancelotti

While Real Madrid are missing several key players for their trip to face Barcelona this weekend, they do have a number of options that Carlo Ancelotti can choose between for El Clasico.

Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Ceballos are all injured, while Arda Guler is continuing his preseason, although he could make the squad. Jude Bellingham has also confirmed that he will be recovered from his injury issues.

Ancelotti has three dilemmas to solve for the match, but Relevo say that the Real Madrid dressing room believe that Eduardo Camavinga will get the nod ahead of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, as he did against Napoli and Girona.

Meanwhile Diario AS point out that Toni Kroos is also set for a starting spot, alongside Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, who all have their places assured. With Camavinga in defence, his competition was Luka Modric, but everything points to Kroos starting.

The German was rested with Tchouameni on Tuesday against Braga, and has also been used from the start against Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Napoli, Girona and Atletico Madrid – that is to say, all of their biggest games.

Meanwhile Kroos is once again having an excellent statistical season, and is joint-top of the assists chart with Bellingham. He leads the league in chances created (26), successful long passes (50), and has the highest pass accuracy in the squad at 95.3%. In addition, he is fresh off the back of the decisive ball for Dani Carvajal against Sevilla.

It leaves Ancelotti with just one question mark, which is whether to start Rodrygo Goes or Joselu Mato up front. The Brazilian’s goal against Braga is likely to give him both confidence and the edge, which he likely had anyway.