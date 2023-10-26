Sevilla defender to be tried in new position after playing just eight minutes so far this season

Having arrived at Sevilla during the summer for Argentinian side San Lorenzo, Federico Gattoni has had a tough start to life in Spanish football. He has played just eight minutes so far this season, having been unfancied by Jose Luis Mendilibar and now new head coach Diego Alonso.

Gattoni has Sergio Ramos, Loic Bade and Nemanja Gudelj ahead of him at centre-back, and it may well be that he has to move away from his natural position in order to get more action in the coming weeks.

This could be a reality, with Relevo reporting that Alonso will test Gattoni as a right-back in training, and if he performs well enough, he could find himself playing there during Sevilla’s upcoming matches.

Currently, Sevilla have captain Jesus Navas and Juanlu Sanchez as right-back options, but Gattoni could be another that operates in the position in the coming weeks. Alternatively, he could be loaned out in January, with this possibility not ruled out by the club’s sporting department.