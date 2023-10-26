Real Madrid star to overcome fitness scare to play in El Clasico

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is set to be available for El Clasico, after being brought off with an apparent injury during their Champions League clash with Braga.

Bellingham exited the match in the 87th minute on Tuesday, holding the back of his right leg and limping somewhat. Manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed it was a light strain thereafter, signalling that he would be fine.

Marca detail that Ancelotti had intended to have his star player off sooner, but decided to leave him on after Braga halved the deficit in Portugal. It leaves Bellingham with 1,036 minutes to his name so far this season, the second-most of any Real Madrid player this season behind Antonio Rudiger (1,120).

However Diario AS say that there should be no issues for Bellingham to return to action on Saturday to face Barcelona. After the initial diagnosis and a day of rest, Bellingham was assessed again on Thursday evening, and say there is ‘no doubt’ that he will be present.

This will be a major relief for Ancelotti, with Bellingham currently responsible for 53.8% of Real Madrid’s goals this season, playing without him would be a major adjustment. With Barcelona missing various players, Bellingham will no doubt be looking to capitalise on any gaps left by the Blaugrana midfield.