Real Madrid senate to vote on naming training ground after Florentino Perez

For 20 of the last 23 years, Florentino Perez has held the presidency at Real Madrid. During that time, he has re-established the club as one of the dominant forces in world football. There is no doubt that among club officials and supporters, he is considered as a legend.

Next month, the Real Madrid senate will have the chance to pay tribute to Perez by naming the club’s training ground after him. As per Marca, it comes after over 1000 members called for this to be the case, with the vote taking place on the 11th of November.

Perez himself does not like this kind of recognition, but given the amount of requests made by members for this, he had no choice but to approve a vote on the matter.

Real Madrid’s Board of Director has rejected requests such as these in the past, but the wills of the members has won on this occasion. Now it is up to the senate to decide whether or not Perez will be recognised.